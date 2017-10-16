Wausau man allegedly sexually assaulted unconscious woman

A Wausau man charged with sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in September, pleaded not guilty Monday at the Marathon County Courthouse.

47-year-old Shad Krause is charged with second degree sexual assault in the incident. He is currently being held in Marathon County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Krause allegedly made non-consensual sexual contact with his girlfriend's friend while she was unconscious.

The report said both parties were intoxicated, and the victim doesn't remember being in her friend's house in Wausau or Krause being there.

The victim said she woke up with Krause's face close to hers so she asked him what happened, and he told her he preformed "oral" sex on her.

According to police, Krause said he thought it was consensual and he apologized to the victim over text.

According to the Wausau Police Department, both Krause and the victim knew each other.

"The person that was arrested for this offense is known to the complainant so it wasn't as if this was somebody that was not known to the complainant," said Lt. Ben Graham, Wausau Police Department.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 25th.