High school boys soccer and girls volleyball playoff brackets revealed

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
It's playoff time.

The high school fall sports regular season wrapped up last week and the football brackets were released on Saturday. 

On Tuesday afternoon, the boys soccer and girls volleyball brackets were also released.

As for soccer, all first round regional games will be played on Thursday, Oct. 19 unless otherwise noted. The state tournament starts on Thursday Nov. 2 and runs until Saturday Nov. 4 at the KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Teams in the Newsline 9 Sports viewing area are bolded.


Boys Soccer

Division 1

Sectional 1 

No. 5 Stevens Point at No. 4 D.C. Everest; 7 p.m. at D.C. Everest Middle School
Winner faces No. 1 Eau Claire Memorial or No. 8 Eau Claire North on Sat, Oct. 21

No. 6 Superior at No. 3 Wausau West; 4 p.m.
Winner faces No. 2 Hudson or No. 7 Chippewa Falls on Sat, Oct. 21

No. 6 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 3 De Pere; 7 p.m.
Winner faces No. 2 Appleton North or No. 7 Bay Port on Sat, Oct. 21

Division 2

Sectional 1 

No. 6 Marshfield at No. 3 River Falls; 4 p.m.
Winner faces No. 2 Holmen or No. 7 Menomonie on Sat, Oct. 21

No. 6 Antigo at No. 3 Green Bay Southwest; 7 p.m.
Winner face No. 2 Wausau East or No. 7 Merrill on Sat, Oct. 21

No. 7 Merrill at No. 2 Wausau East; 4 p.m.
Winner faces No. 6 Antigo or No. 3 Green Bay Southwest on Sat, Oct. 21

Division 3

Sectional 1

No. 9 Shawano Communit at No. 8 Medford; Tuesday Oct. 17 4 p.m.
Winner travels to No. 1 Rhinelander on Thurs, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.

No. 5 Mosinee at No. 4 Clintonville; 4 p.m.
Winner faces No. 1 Rhinelander/No. 8 Medford/No. 9 Shawano Communiton Sat, Oct. 21

No. 7 Waupaca at No. 2 Amherst/Iola-Scan/Rosholt; 7 p.m.
Winner faces No. 3 New London or No. 6 Lakeland Union on Sat, Oct. 21

Division 4

Sectional 1

No. 8 Newman Catholic at No. 1 McDonell CC/Regis; 4 p.m. at McDonell Central - Casper Park
(Winner faces No. 4 Cumberland or No. 5 Three Lakes on Sat, Oct. 21)

No. 8 Nekoosa at No. 9 Tri-County; Tuesday Oct. 17 4 p.m.
(Winner travels to No. 1 Columbus Catholic Thurs, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.)

No. 7 Pacelli at No. 2 Arcadia; 7 p.m.
(Winner faces No. 3 Northland Lutheran or No. 6 WI Valley Lutheran on Sat, Oct. 21)

Since there are 30 girls volleyball programs participating in the playoffs, the links to the brackets are below. First round games begin on either Tuesday Oct. 17 or Thursday Oct. 19 with the state tournament running from Thursday Nov. 2 to Saturday Nov. 4 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. 

Links to brackets: Division 1 Division 2 Division 3 Division 4

Division 1
No. 4 Stevens Point
No. 5 Wausau West
No. 6 D.C. Everest
No. 8 Marshfield
No. 12 Wisconsin rapids
No. 13 Wausau East

Division 2
No. 1 Merrill
No. 1 Mosinee
No. 2 Antigo
No. 3 Medford
No. 4 Northland Pines
No. 5 Rhinelander
No. 6 Tomahawk
No. 6 Nekoosa
No. 7 Lakeland Union

Division 3
No. 1 Stratford
No. 2 Pacelli
No. 3 Athens
No. 4 Abbotsford
No. 6 Marathon
No. 7 Iola-Scandinavia
No. 8 Colby
No. 10 Spencer
No. 13 Edgar

Division 4
No. 1 Newman Catholic
No. 2 Columbus Catholic
No. 4 Assumption
No. 13 Loyal
No. 14 Almond-Bancroft
No. 15 Wild Rose
 

