Doctor explains collarbone breaks in wake of Rodgers injury

Aaron Rodgers has lived through a broken collarbone, but with the new injury impacting his throwing arm - doctors say the recovery time will surely be much longer.

"There's certain requirements for a professional level quarterback in terms of absolute perfect range of motion," said Dr. James Bruno, and orthopedic surgeon at the Bone and Joint Clinic in Wausau. "And maybe even beyond what other people can do, so stiffness is a risk."

Bruno said the concern is much less with the collar bone itself than the time it will take to get for Rodgers to get back to his full throwing potential.

"Think of the atrophy you get around the shoulder muscles," he said. "If we've got to immobilize you or put you in a sling for a few weeks, every week is critical at that level of play," he said. "It would be harder to get back to a fully functioning throwing arm between 6 and 8 weeks versus say the opposite arm which it was last time."