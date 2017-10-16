UPDATE: UWPD says there is 'no longer a threat' to the Madison campus

According to the Bowler Fire Department, a Matsche Farms hay barn is a total loss after an early morning fire.More >>
According to the Bowler Fire Department, a Matsche Farms hay barn is a total loss after an early morning fire.More >>
Gym-goers are putting the weight of breast cancer on their shoulders for an event called "Respect the Rack." Multiple gyms across Central Wisconsin are taking part.More >>
Gym-goers are putting the weight of breast cancer on their shoulders for an event called "Respect the Rack." Multiple gyms across Central Wisconsin are taking part.More >>
Packers fans in Wausau are devastated over Aaron Rodgers' crippling injury on Sunday.More >>
Packers fans in Wausau are devastated over Aaron Rodgers' crippling injury on Sunday.More >>
Former employees of the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison said they're horrified about the attack that landed one of their own in the hospital.More >>
Former employees of the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison said they're horrified about the attack that landed one of their own in the hospital.More >>
A Wausau man charged with sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in September, pleaded not guilty Monday at the Marathon County Courthouse.More >>
A Wausau man charged with sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in September, pleaded not guilty Monday at the Marathon County Courthouse.More >>