UPDATE: UWPD says there is 'no longer a threat' to the Madison campus

According to a UWPD Twitter post, the suspect is believed to have left the area and there is no longer a threat to the UW campus.

Police are still investigating the incident.

----------------------------

Police at UW-Madison sent out an alert to students Monday night, warning them that a man with a gun was seen near Union South.

According to a UWPD Facebook post, the man was seen near the intersection of University Ave. and Randall Ave. and was going toward Union South after a reported robbery.

UW Police say the suspect with the gun is described as a man wearing dark skinny jeans, a red hooded shirt, ski mask, scarf, standing about 6' tall.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area. They're telling students to find a safe location.