STD's rising in parts of central Wisconsin

Sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise in Wisconsin, including several counties in central Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services there was a 13 percent increase in reported chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis cases in 2016. Lincoln, Portage, Price and Taylor Counties also saw an increase last year.

"We have seen an increase every year over the last few years," said Julia McKnight, the communicable disease lead nurse with Portage County Health and Human Services. "We do have higher numbers partially due to us being a college town and of course the greatest rates for chlamydia are from the 15-24 age group."

McKnight said the most common reported STD in the county is by far chlamydia. It's similar across the state. Some experts said they think the numbers are increasing because more people are getting tested. McKnight said she's not sure if that's the case in Portage County.

"I think numbers are going up partially because in our interviews we're seeing people are maybe a little more laid back about their attitudes toward sex or intercourse," said McKnight. "They also have a little more relaxed attitude when it comes to, well, if I get chlamydia or gonorrhea then I can just take an antibiotic and be OK."

While chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis are curable, McKnight said the consequences can be very serious.

"For chlamydia you don't usually have any symptoms so a lot of times people don't even realize they have the infection, "said McKnight.

If untreated, McKnight said it can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease for women.

She said prevention is the key to getting those numbers to decrease.