Book's challenge: Can you do squats like Justice Ginsburg?

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Personal trainer Bryant Johnson has been working out 84-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for years.

In a book being released Wednesday, he details her workout regimen. The book is called "The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong ... and You Can Too!" Ginsburg wrote the book's foreword.

Ginsburg started working out with Johnson in 1999 after being treated for colorectal cancer. Ginsburg has said her husband told her she looked "like a survivor of a concentration camp" and needed to do something to rebuild her strength. That's when another judge referred her to Johnson. He's the records manager at a federal court in Washington and also an Army reservist and trainer.

Johnson says he hopes the book will help convince people: "You're never too old to do something."