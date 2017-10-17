Bergdahl guilty pleas leave room for drama at sentencing

By JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) -- The guilty plea of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to charges of endangering his comrades in Afghanistan has set up a dramatic sentencing hearing this month that could land him in prison for life.

Bergdahl, who was captured and held by the Taliban for five years after leaving his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009, pleaded guilty Monday to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, a rare charge that carries a potential life sentence. He made no deal with prosecutors, so his punishment will be decided by the judge.

Bergdahl, who's from Hailey, Idaho, was thoroughly questioned at his plea hearing, and called his actions "very inexcusable."

Now the judge will weigh Bergdahl's admission of guilt and his time in captivity against the wounds other service members suffered while searching for him.