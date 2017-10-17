Trump, McConnell make a show of unity, despite tensions - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump, McConnell make a show of unity, despite tensions

Posted:

By ERICA WERNER
AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell have reaffirmed their alliance in a Rose Garden news conference that also underscored their sharp differences.

The president claimed they were longtime friends; the reserved Senate Republican leader said they share goals and speak often.

Trump and McConnell appeared side by side Monday for more than a half-hour, the president offering answers on all topics while McConnell delivered brief explanations about the legislative process and the risks to their party of nominating candidates who can't win.

