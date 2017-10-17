Man rescued from manhole after being trapped for 6 days

HOUSTON — Rescuers in Houston pulled a man out of a manhole who says he was trapped there for six days.

Crews say the man's sense of humor was still intact when he was finally pulled out.

"He was in good mental health for the amount of time he said he was down there, he was laughing and joking," said firefighter Jason Abeldano.

Abeldano was lowered into the manhole to help bring the victim to safety. He said the 40-year-old man seemed thin and had injured his ankle.

"That was his main complaint complaint. You know, he was like 'What am I going to do with my leg on the way up?' and I was like, 'You are just going to have to hold it until you get up, it'll take just a few seconds," Abeldano said.

The victim told firefighters he had been stuck down in the manhole for six days. It was an overnight construction crew that heard his cries and called for help.

"And he was thankful. He said, 'Man I've been screaming and yelling for awhile. You know, I couldn't get up there, I don't know if anybody was hearing me.' He was saying, 'Lucky it wasn't last month when this happened because he might have been swimming,'" Abeldano said.

The hole the man fell into is about 10 feet deep. His injuries were not severe.