No more 'America's Dairyland' on Wisconsin license plates?

The head of the state's largest business group said it may be time to get rid of "America's Dairyland" on our license plates.

The slogan has graced the state's license plate since 1940 as a way to celebrate the state's dairy industry.

Kurt Bauer – President/CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) -- thinks it's time for a change.

At a luncheon Monday, Bauer suggests doing away with the iconic slogan in favor of something more contemporary.

“I'm not suggesting necessarily a branding campaign, but I do think we need to re-brand and market,” Bauer said.

Bauer said the change will modernize the perception of the state's economy, rather than just focusing on agriculture.

“We have worked very hard to try and promote Wisconsin’s high quality of life and all the opportunities that exist in this state.”

However, Rob Richard -- with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau -- questions why this is necessary.

“We are known as America’s Dairyland. Dairy is an incredibly important industry in the state. We are growing, we're innovative. And I would think it would make sense because agriculture is so important to our economy that we recognize that on our license plate as well.”

Richard said if Wisconsin were a country, the state would be the fourth largest producer of cheese in the world. He said that's something to take pride in and keep the slogan on the state license plate.