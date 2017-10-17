Thinking about moving? Waukesha ranked as one of America's top 50 cities to live

If you call Waukesha home, it's now the most livable city in Wisconsin and one of the top places to live nationwide.

That's according to a new report on 24/7 Wall Street.

The organization ranked Waukesha No. 36 in the country of best cities to live in out of 50 and they based that off of a few factors things like the economy, the level of low crime and also the accessibility and proximity of bars, restaurants, shops, movie theaters and fitness centers.

About 72,000 people live in Waukesha. The average household income about $56,000.

"The riverfront is spectacular. It's nice for walking. It's a good family friendly city," long-time Waukesha resident Mike Schuder said.

"It's a feather in your cap. It's something that you want to make sure people are aware of, but we still just keep working to make our city better all the time," Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said.

Waukesha wasn't the only Wisconsin city to make the top 50 list. Appleton was ranked at No. 48

The website, 24/7 Wall Street ranked Carmel, Indiana as the top livable city in the United States. It has high home values, a low poverty rate and a majority of residents with a college education.