Marathon Co. horse tests positive for mosquito-borne virus

Another central Wisconsin horse has tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis.

Marathon County joins Shawano County with a horse with the disease, the Marathon County Health Department said Tuesday.

The virus is transmitted to humans, horses, birds and other animals during bites from infected mosquitoes, the agency said in a statement.

So far, 23 horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus this year, said Becky Mroczenski, the agency's epidemiologist and communicable disease coordinator.

No other details about where the Marathon County horse was located and how sick it got were immediately available, she said.

The horse testing positive means there are mosquitoes in the area infected with the virus and can transmit it to people.

The last EEE case in humans was reported in 2011 and was only the second known case in Wisconsin since 1964, health officials said.

Signs of the infection in horses include depression, loss of appetite, drooping eyelids and lower lip, blindness, paralysis and death. Most people infected with the virus do not have symptoms but some develop inflammation of the brain.

The best way to avoid mosquito-borne diseases is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate mosquito breeding sites, experts say.