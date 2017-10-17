Medford woman pleads not guilty in ambulance embezzlement case

A former Aspirus manager responsible for billing and contracting work pleaded not guilty Tuesday to accusations that she concealed payments due to the hospital into a Medford Emergency Medical Services Association account and embezzled it, according to online Marathon County court records.

Christine Gengler, 56, of Medford is charged with two felonies - theft in a business setting and forgery - in incidents that occurred between 2011 and 2016.

No trial date was immediately set.

Her attorney entered not guilty pleas for her after she decided against a preliminary hearing for prosecutors to present evidence to justify the charges, court records said.

An investigator concluded Gengler stole and spent $6,805 from the Medford EMS Association account, including $2,660 in cash, the criminal complaint said.

Aspirus hired Gengler in 1998 and she became manager of the ambulance service in 2010, the complaint said, indicating she was eventually fired due to theft of medical supplies, payroll discrepancies and other violations.

The investigation into the embezzlement charges, filed May 25, began in October 2016, the complaint said.

Gengler told an investigator she was given authority of the EMS account in 2011 but it remained "dormant" unless "something comes up," the complaint said.

She said she used the association money to purchase food and alcohol for employee parties and to buy her employees gifts, such as gift cards and movie tickets, the complaint said. She could not provide receipts to account for all of the money.

A man who was supposed to co-sign checks with Gengler told investigators his name was on nearly a dozen of them but he didn't sign them, the complaint said.