Man wanted in two central Wisconsin counties

A man is wanted in two central Wisconsin counties after failing to appear appear in court, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it is looking for Jimmy Joe Bosinske, 33, of the Gleason area.

Misdemeanor warrants have been issued through the Lincoln County Court for failing to appear in court for two battery charges, two disorderly conduct charges, a charge of resisting arrest and multiple counts of bail jumping, officials said.

Bosinske is also wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for a criminal traffic matter.

Deputies are also looking to speak with Bosinske in connection with other crimes in the Town of Russell.

Officials said Bosinske works in the Rhinelander area and was last known to be driving a blue Chevrolet Blazer.

Officials said he's known to resist officers.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jimmy Joe Bosinske you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272.

Callers may also call Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County at 715-536-3726. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.