Man wanted in two central Wisconsin counties - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man wanted in two central Wisconsin counties

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

A man is wanted in two central Wisconsin counties after failing to appear appear in court, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it is looking for Jimmy Joe Bosinske, 33, of the Gleason area.

Misdemeanor warrants have been issued through the Lincoln County Court for failing to appear in court for two battery charges, two disorderly conduct charges, a charge of resisting arrest and multiple counts of bail jumping, officials said.

Bosinske is also wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for a criminal traffic matter.

Deputies are also looking to speak with Bosinske in connection with other crimes in the Town of Russell.

Officials said Bosinske works in the Rhinelander area and was last known to be driving a blue Chevrolet Blazer.

Officials said he's known to resist officers. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jimmy Joe Bosinske you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272.

Callers may also call Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County at 715-536-3726. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.