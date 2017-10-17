Wisconsin businesses worried what Rodgers injury means for community

Sports talk radio The Fan in Green Bay, gave fans the chance to let it all out on Monday following the news Quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be out for the season.

“People need to view this as a best case, worse care scenario, best case, Brett Hundley comes in, plays halfway decent, maybe we sneak into the playoffs and they make a little noise,” said Derek, a fan who called into the radio show.

However, not making it to the playoffs is a concern for some local business owners who say sales will go down a bit starting now especially during away games.

“I would think between 15% and 20% down, it should have nothing to do with the home games because the tickets are paid for, and if you spent a hundred and something dollars for a ticket you will park your derriere in that seat, said Jerry Watson, Owner of Stadium View near Lambeau Field.

While lodging for the season is in full swing, some hotels are still looking ahead.

“We've been spoiled a little bit but without a Packer game in January, it dramatically affects the budget for the hotel,” said Ron Zellers, General Manager for the Hampton Inn in Ashwaubenon.

Taking perhaps the hardest is Ticket King in Green Bay which says retail ticket value for the upcoming home game has already gone down at least 50%.

“A lot of people they're just saying they can't make it to the game now, I am sure there's some people that don't want to go to the game because of what happened,” said Travis Loftus, Manager at Ticket Kind in Green Bay.

Loftus said Monday was a busy day and many folks have been calling in to sell their tickets, but right now it's just a waiting game.

“We're going to wait and see, because the teams not out of it yet, they could still win, it's not, the end of the season yet, so the next 2 games will tell a lot of what might happen with the season with tickets,” said Loftus.