EXCLUSIVE: Lincoln Hills teacher speaks out after assault, hopes to prompt change

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
IRMA (WAOW) -

On Oct. 11, Pandora Lobacz entered the doors of the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison ready to work. She ended her night in the hospital.

"What's it going to take, look at me, just look at me," she told Newsline 9 in an exclusive on-camera interview. "Is it going to take one of our staff getting killed?Is it going to take a full out riot in this institution for change?"

She blames poor management at Lincoln Hills for the violence, which she believes stems from the top down. But the Department of Corrections say the facility remains a safe place for staff and youth. 

"The consolidation, the Walker Administration, Act 10, and finally this ACLU injunction," Lobacz told Newsline 9. 

