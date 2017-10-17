Judge reduces bond again for Tomahawk man in stabbing incident

MERRILL (WAOW) - For the second time, a judge Tuesday reduced the bond for a 24-year-old Tomahawk man accused of stabbing another man 11 times during an argument about the victim's girlfriend - the ex-fiancee of the Tomahawk man, according to online Lincoln County Court records.

Cody Jenson is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three other felonies in the July 8 attack at the victim's Lincoln County home.

Circuit Judge Jay Tlusty reduced Jenson's bond from $50,000 cash to a $40,000 surety bond, court records said. His initial bond when he was arrested in July was $100,000 cash.

Conditions of the bond include that Jenson live with his mother in Tomahawk, that he maintain "absolute sobriety," that he stay out of bars and taverns and that he be home from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, court records said.

The victim, who was not identified in the criminal complaint, said he "punched out" Jenson's truck window when Jenson arrived on his property, some punches were thrown and Jenson stabbed him using "what appeared to be a hunting knife," the complaint said.

Jenson told investigators he went to the home because his ex-fiancee asked him to pick her up, the complaint said. He said the victim pulled him out of his truck and "physically assaulted" him, causing him to stab the victim "about three times."

The girlfriend showed police phone messages from Jenson indicating "I'm going to slit his throat," "he's bleeding out" and "it's all your fault," the complaint said.

The victim was stabbed in the right shoulder, upper right arm and the abdomen, causing lacerations to his diaphragm and liver, the complaint said.

A neighbor who rushed to help the man bleeding on the ground told investigators Jenson drove his truck toward the victim before the neighbor yelled that he was dead, the complaint said. "The truck then squealed to a stop and after a few seconds turned and drove off."

After the stabbing, the girlfriend arrived at the home driving her car, the complaint said.

At the time of his arrest, Jenson was out of jail on bond from an unrelated misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge filed in March.