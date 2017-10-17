Packers sign QB Jerod Evans to practice squad

It's not Colin Kaepernick, but the Green Bay Packers have signed QB Jerod Evans to the practice squad.

After Aaron Rodger's potential season ending injury, Joe Callahan was promoted to the 53-man roster, leaving a vacancy on the practice squad.

Evans, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound rookie, was originally signed as an undrafted rookie by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Virginia Tech on May 12, but was placed on injured reserve on May 16 and later released. After playing at Trinity Valley Community College, he transferred to Virginia Tech, where he started all 14 games at Virginia Tech in 2016 and was the AP 2016 ACC Newcomer of the Year after throwing for 3,546 yards and 29 touchdowns while racking up 846 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He will wear No. 9 for the Packers.