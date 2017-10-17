Reactions to suggested change of "America's Dairyland" on license plates

"America's Dairyland" is on every state license plate, but state leaders are suggesting changing it.

"I think it's crazy they've had it since 1940 so what's the big deal to change it now?" said Shelly Doan.

"Well I really think personally that 'America's Dairyland' is fine," said Tim Davies.

Newsline 9 asked over a dozen people in Wausau what they think. All of them were against the change, besides a couple with no opinion. Agriculture experts say the slogan plays an important role.

"Dairy provides 78,900 jobs within the state and we have a total income from dairy of about 43 billion dollars which is huge, so for me, I don't think they should change the name," said Heather Schlesser from the UW Agriculture Extension office.

The Chamber of Commerce president said in a meeting Monday he is considering the word "forward" as a replacement for the slogan.

