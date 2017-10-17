ME TOO: Wausau sexual assault survivor shares her story

Heidi Wolfe has been the victim of sexual assault on two different occasions, by her step grandfather.

Wolfe was first assaulted when she was eight-years-old and again when she was in her 30's.

"It's been a long road but I'm starting to move on," said Wolfe.

The sexual assault survivor said the #MeToo movement on social media is great and thinks it is bringing light to a serious issue.

Her abuser, 93-year-old Edward Heckendorf, was found guilty on several counts of first degree sexual assault on another woman, and is currently serving 20 years in prison.

Wolfe, a mother of three, said after the second time, she decided enough was enough.

"It was to protect my kids," said Wolfe.

The Wausau native said she was the first of six women to come forward about Heckendorf.

"I still have a lot of anger," said Wolfe. "Working through that [and] being at peace with where I'm at, I think is probably the hardest piece."

Due to a statute of limitations, the allegations from when Wolfe was a little girl were thrown out, but Heckendorf is set to be sentenced for the later charges in December.

Wolfe is also active in the Marathon County Women's Community and said she wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the help of the organization.