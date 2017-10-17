Wausau therapist returns from Las Vegas after helping shooting victims

A Wausau mental health counselor returned from Las Vegas Friday where she volunteered to help people deal with the trauma of the mass shooting.

"They saw people dying right in front of them and they were afraid for their life," Diane London, the counselor, said.

Diane London worked hand-in-hand with the Red Cross and FBI to provide crisis counseling.

"You're working with a bunch of strangers, you're all having one goal and one purpose," she said.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was taking its toll.

"There were other events going on at the convention center and there would be a loud noise once in a while... well, everyone would duck, or be afraid or need to run out of the room," she said. "There were blankets donated. People felt cold, unsafe. They didn't even want to come out to get their belongings."

London said some ran from the shooting, leaving their things behind.

"Sometimes there were many reactions, explosions of sadness or grief or joy from getting their possessions back, so it triggered some of the trauma."

So London said she used her training to help those people cope.

"One family I worked with initially they lost their daughter, sister and a mom of three, and they were hopeful they could retrieve her phone," she said it was a blessing, "when I told them I had the phone they just melted down. They were just so glad and grateful that night was the wake they had planned so that was really good news for them."

London said the victims of the tragic event weren't just fans in the audience.

"A lot of the people that came through to get their possessions were vendors or employees at the event," she said.

Responders were also traumatized, she said "they felt guilty. Why did I survive? Why did the person next to me die?"

London said the trauma won't fade anytime soon and PTSD probably hasn't even hit people still helping victims in hospitals. In her opinion, many people who witnessed the shooting will need counseling in the weeks, months and even years to come.