Wausau's "Downtown Dining Week" boosts local economy

Diners are flocking to Wausau to participate in Downtown Dining Week.

Twelve different restaurants are offering specials for lunch and dinner.

The Wausau River District created the event - giving the community an opportunity to get a taste of Downtown Wausau.

It also encourages those who don't usually eat out to experience new places.

"Events like this that we are able to highlight the River District and the small businesses in it, it just helps everybody. It helps the local economy so much," said Elizabeth Brodeck, of the Wausau River District. "And we're just really proud to be able to showcase an amazing variety of food in Downtown Wausau."

Deals continue through Oct. 20.

The River District plans to continue the event next year as well.