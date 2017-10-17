Domestic dispute leads to meth bust in Adams Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Domestic dispute leads to meth bust in Adams Co.

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
ADAMS CO. (WAOW) -- An Adam County man is behind bars, after a domestic dispute led to a meth bust at a home in the Town of Springville on Oct. 8th.

Numerous charges have been requested against 37-year-old Walter Cline, including possession of meth, disorderly conduct, damage to property and battery.

Authorities arrived on scene to find a fire in the backyard of the home, where reportedly Cline was burning meth. A strong chemical odor and several items commonly used to manufacture the drug were found in the home.

No other information is being released at this time.

