Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Farm thefts leave owners with questions

Investigators are asking for your help to find the thieves who broke into sheds, barns and a house at a farm in the northeast part of Marathon County.

The owners discovered the break in and theft in early October, according to Marathon County Deputy Dale Ruechel.

"The thieves went into the buildings and stole a snowplow or plow blade for a pick up truck, pull-behind mower, 6-wheel ATV among other things some scrap iron," Ruechel said. "There were also collectibles taken from the home."

The farm is at the end of Damitz Road, which is a dead-end street.

The landowners want answers.

"There are years and years of memories which have been vandalized and destroyed," Tess Damitz said.

Investigators say there have been others break-ins in the rural area.

"There were substantial thefts," Ruechel said. "Cross bows have been taking as well as hunting clothing, trail cameras, flashlights and even some alcohol."

If you have any information about this criminal activity contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your phone to report crimes or log on to www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.