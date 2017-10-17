Portage County Petsavers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

PLOVER (WAOW)-- The Humane Society Portage County has specials on cats and kittens.

Kittens are $55 a piece.

The fee includes their spay/neuter and vaccines and microchip.

Adults cats 9-months to 6-years are just $10--this also includes spay/neuter and microchip.

Any cats over the age of 6  are free of charge with spay/neuter and microchip.

The shelter is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year on  October 28 at the Holiday Inn in Stevens Point.

All proceeds go for the care of animals at the shelter.

For more information check out the shelter web page at www.hspcwi.org

