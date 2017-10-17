Tuesday Sports Report: Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball sweeps C - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball sweeps Crandon 3-0

Posted:

Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, Crandon 0

Rib Lake 3, Almond-Bancroft 0

Columbus 3, Wild Rose 0

Athens 3, Augusta 0

Greenwood 3, Port Edwards 2

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lakeland 117, Marshfield 49

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.