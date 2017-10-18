GOP budget that's key to taxes moving ahead in Senate - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

GOP budget that's key to taxes moving ahead in Senate

Posted:

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate is moving ahead on a Republican budget plan, a critical step in President Donald Trump and the party's politically imperative drive to cut taxes and simplify the IRS code.

The nonbinding budget plan would permit Republicans to pass follow-up tax cuts later this year that would cost up to $1.5 trillion over the coming decade. The plan cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate on a party-line vote of 50-47.

The plan breaks with longstanding promises by top Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker Paul Ryan that the upcoming tax drive won't add to the nation's $20 trillion debt.

