Wausau police and fire departments search for new employees

The Wausau police and fire departments are seeing a high number of employees retiring; Now they have to fill those positions.

Since 2016 the police department has added 19 new members to the team. The fire department is anticipating on filling at least four positions next year.

"We've noticed baby boomers and some of the experience veterans firefighters reaching retirement age," Deputy Chief Josh Klug said.

The Police and Fire Commission met Tuesday to discuss starting a recruitment process.

Both departments said they hope to see numbers of retirements go down in the near future because finding new hires is a lengthy process. The time it takes to recruit and train takes about a year.

"We're just getting to that age where people are at 53 or they have 25 plus years at the department," Lt. Melinda Pauls, of the Wausau Police Department, said.

The police and fire departments both agree that having a young staff shouldn't raise any concerns for the community.

"It's a chance for them to get out there and gain experiences," Pauls said.

According to officials, the recruitment process should begin within the next year.