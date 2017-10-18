Wanted suspect's donut deal

Police in Michigan turned to Facebook to help them track down a wanted suspect.

The man saw the post, and upped the ante.

Michael Zaydel, under an alias, commented on the post, saying if it got 1,000 shares he would turn himself in and bring donuts.

Once the post topped 1,000 Zaydel followed up on the promise.

"Cops like donuts, whatever. I thought I'd bring them some for the inconvenience. This is officer Duane Gregg's bagel because he's a bagel guy," Zaydel said.

The gesture didn't help Zaydel. The 21-year-old was sentenced to 39 days in jail for his probation violations.