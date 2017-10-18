Sheriff's office: 3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting

A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter Wednesday morning as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. He says Prince opened fire with a handgun and police are looking for him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. The sheriff says the two wounded people are in serious condition.

Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

----------------------

A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter Wednesday morning and says police are looking for him.

The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

-----------------------

UPDATE: Maryland sheriff says 3 people killed after shooting at business park, 2 wounded; authorities searching for suspect.

---------------------

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

The Harford County Sheriff Office's tweets that multiple injuries are reported at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

No other details were immediately released.

As a precaution and on the advice of the sheriff's office, the county school system said on its website that students at five nearby schools were being kept indoors and no visitors were permitted.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

We can confirm we on the scene of a shooting in the Emmorton Business Park. Multiple injuries reported. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2017

Modified lockdowns at specific Edgewood area schools; please visit website for additional information. — HCPS (@HCPSchools) October 18, 2017

--------------------------------

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

The Harford County Sheriff Office's tweets that multiple injuries are reported at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

No other details were immediately released.