Former state Rep. Barnes considering run for Lt. Gov.

Former Democratic state Rep. Mandela Barnes is considering running for lieutenant governor.

Barnes said Wednesday that he's "strongly considering" getting into the race next year. He's the first prominent Democrat to have expressed interest in the office. More than a dozen Democrats are either running, or considering running, for governor.

The winner of the August primary for lieutenant governor would be paired with whoever wins the gubernatorial primary.

The 30-year-old Barnes served in the state Assembly from 2013 until January. He ran for state Senate but lost in the primary to Sen. Lena Taylor. He now works doing research and policy work for State Innovation Exchange.

Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch are to officially launch their campaign for a third term in early November.