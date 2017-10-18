Amherst's Groshek adds depth to Badgers running game

The Badgers have no shortage of weapons at running back. Jonathan Taylor, Bradrick Shaw and Chris James has carried the bulk of the run game, but redshirt freshman Garrett Groshek, of Amherst, is making the most of his opportunities and is adding depth to the Wisconsin run game.

The former high school quarterback who was named the state offensive player of the year in 2015 has played in six games so far for the Badgers with 121 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown.

"I don't know if you can exactly expect anything in college football, but I've been ready for it." Said Groshek. "I've done as much as I can to be to prepare for those situations and went with it."

Wisconsin even worked in a wildcat play with Groshek against Purdue. He is averaging 6.4 yards a carry.

"It's pretty neat because he did all that he could in his control to be as ready as possible and opportunity has been able to take advantage of that." Said Badgers head coach Paul Chryst.

Wisconsin will host Maryland on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.