Young Packers fan has emotional reaction to Aaron Rodgers injury

Football fans were devastated when Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in the first quarter of the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game.

Perhaps no one was quite as sad as 10-year-old Malachi of Charleston, South Carolina.

Malachi's mom, Tina, posted a video on Facebook of her devastated son reacting the news that Rodgers would likely be out for the rest of the season. It sums up the frustration we all feel without No. 12.

A tearful Malachi says, "I was going to a game this season ... and now Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone and now he's out for the rest of the season," Malachi says. "What's the point?"

"My baby LOVES Aaron Rodgers and the Packers," Tina Beauford Dickerson told our affiliate WBAY-TV.

Tina says the family is hoping to take Malachi to the Packers-Panthers game in December.

Malachi has been a Packers fan for three years. His mom says he's a 5th grade honor student who is a tri-athlete in football, baseball, and basketball. In addition to Aaron Rodgers, he's also a fan of Jordy Nelson.

What message does Malachi have for his favorite quarterback? "I hope you get well soon and come back with another amazing year."