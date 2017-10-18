McCarthy: Still no surgery scheduled for Rodgers' collarbone

There is still no surgery scheduled for Aaron Rodgers' broken right collarbone, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday.

McCarthy also did not give a definitive answer on whether or not his quarterback will be placed on injured reserve, which would mean he would have to miss at least eight weeks.

"Our focus is just to get through the surgery and then see where he is," McCarthy said. "I'm not personally looking (at injured reserve). My focus is on Aaron's health right now."

The Packers will re-evaluate Rodgers after his surgery. The two-time NFL MVP missed seven games with a broken left collarbone in 2013, but this one is considered to be more severe.

McCarthy expressed confidence in third-year QB Brett Hundley, who set to take over as the team's starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

"The way he played all the way to the final whistle (against Minnesota) is very, very encouraging," McCarthy said. "That's what I'm building off of. For as bad as the moments were at particular times in the game he just kept playing.

"He was playing with great energy, didn't blink," McCarthy said. "You can't support this with statistics but I felt like he got better. He got better in that game."

The Packers host the Saints Sunday at 12:00 p.m. The game can be seen on FOX.