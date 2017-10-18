Two hurt when silo collapses on Brown County farm - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Two hurt when silo collapses on Brown County farm

Posted:
WBAY-TV WBAY-TV
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -

Two men were hurt Wednesday morning when a silo collapsed at a Brown County farm.

The collapse happened around 9 a.m. at a farm located in the 5800 block of Dickinson Road, near Highway 96 in Shirley.

Our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV has learned that the men were inside the silo when the structure, filled with corn silage, collapsed.

One of the men was airlifted from the scene. The other victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

One of the owners of the farm tells us that both men were conscious when they were taken from the scene.

Cattle are safe.

It's not known what caused the collapse.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.