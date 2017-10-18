Two hurt when silo collapses on Brown County farm

Two men were hurt Wednesday morning when a silo collapsed at a Brown County farm.

The collapse happened around 9 a.m. at a farm located in the 5800 block of Dickinson Road, near Highway 96 in Shirley.

Our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV has learned that the men were inside the silo when the structure, filled with corn silage, collapsed.

One of the men was airlifted from the scene. The other victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

One of the owners of the farm tells us that both men were conscious when they were taken from the scene.

Cattle are safe.

It's not known what caused the collapse.