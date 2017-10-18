Suspect arrested in threat that shut down Coleman school - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Suspect arrested in threat that shut down Coleman school

Posted:

COLEMAN, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect in a threat that shut down a school in Coleman.

24-year-old Jacob Peterson of Coleman is accused of making a threat that prompted the evacuation of the school and the cancellation of classes Monday. The Marinette County Sheriff's Office didn't say what the threat was.

Authorities are requesting that formal charges including making terroristic threats be filed against the suspect.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.