Vince Biegel returns to Packers practice

Vince Biegel returned to Packers practice Wednesday for the first time since undergoing foot surgery in May.

Biegel, a Wisconsin Rapids native who played college football at Wisconsin, sat out the first six weeks of the season because he was on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

He is eligible to be activated to Green Bay's 53-man roster any time within the next three weeks.

Lane Taylor, Morgan Burnett, Joe Thomas, Nick Perry and of course Aaron Rodgers did not practice for Green Bay.

Offensive tackles Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari appeared to be limited in the portion of practice open to media.