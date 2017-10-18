$5,000 bond for Stevens Point man accused of 8th OWI

A 54-year-old Stevens Point man finally arrived in court Wednesday - six months after being charged with intoxicated driving for the eighth time since 1993.

Christopher Firkus was arrested April 11 about 1 p.m. by a state trooper investigating a crash of a single vehicle into a picnic table at the Pit Stop gas station in the Town of Knowlton, the criminal complaint said.

Firkus was charged several days later, and a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest in May, court records said.

A judge ordered him jailed on a $5,000 signature bond Wednesday, court records said.

Why the prosecution of Firkus was delayed was not immediately known. Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Sidney Brubacher did not immediately return a telephone message.

According to the complaint, the trooper found Firkus had a "difficult time keeping his eyes open," was "incoherent" and was unable to remove his drivers license from his wallet after the crash that pushed the picnic table into a building. Firkus' vehicle ended up atop a log.

Firkus told the trooper he had one beer to drink but had taken more than the prescribed dosage of an anti-anxiety medication to "help me out," adding he was "trying to do better," the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Firkus was convicted of his first OWI in September 1993 in Marathon County and his seventh in Portage County in June 2012.