Another Lincoln Hills employee speaks about assault

One day after a Lincoln Hills teacher spoke on camera detailing how she got beaten up by an inmate, another staffer has stepped forward to tell her own story.

The counselor, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of losing her job, said a high-security inmate punched her in the face.

"He just hauled off, punched me with a closed fist right in the side of my face," she said. "My cheek is bruised, I'm having headaches. I can't seem to focus very well."

She, like Pandora Lobacz - the woman we spoke with Tuesday - blames the violence on poor management and an ACLU injunction.

"There was an injunction set into place for less pepper spray and less solitary confinement," she said. "That is really putting pressure on our institution for changes, which is causing the youth to basically be in charge."

The Department of Corrections said their secretary met with line staff Wednesday and plans to take their concerns to leaders of the department.