'Out of the Woods' sculpture park project nears completion

Sculptors from around the world worked on new art pieces at the Stevens Point Sculpture Park Wednesday afternoon.

UW-Stevens Point Professor Stuart Morris says preparations for the current project began two years ago; he added that the park is a constantly changing scene.

"The project that's happening right now, which we refer to as 'Out of the Woods,' was a project that we wrote a grant for to try to gain a little more visibility here on North 2nd Street," said Morris. "We wrote a grant to bring back the artists who were here who helped kind of initiate this back with 'With The Grain.'"

The artist-in-residency project called "With The Grain" served as the starting point for the current park in 2005. The park later opened in 2010.

Original artists from the original project returned for "Out of the Woods." Francois Lelong from France, put a deer-themed piece in the nearby pond Wednesday while Tim Curtis from Hollywood, Florida worked on a hanging boat like piece on North 2nd Street. Professor Morris continued work on his own contribution on North 2nd Street as well.

"One of the missions for the park early on was to really combine community recreation and art together," said Morris. "This town really supports a lot of those things and this seems like an ideal spot to do it, so it feels great. It's a lot of fun, I wish I could do it all the time."

To mark the completion of the project, a community celebration will be held at the park on Saturday, Oct. 21.