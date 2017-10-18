Athlete(s) of the Week: A special SPASH duo living up to their family name

For nearly three decades in central Wisconsin the name 'Hyland' has meant dominance in cross country. Now, it's the next generation that's making its mark.

SPASH's brother and sister combo, Johnny and Maddie Hyland, led their respective teams to No. 1 and No. 2 finishes at this past weekend's Wisconsin Valley Conference cross country championship meet.

Their performances are a big reason why they are this week's Newsline 9 Athletes of the Week.

The duo was born into a family where their mother and father both starred in cross country and track and field, respectively, for the Wisconsin Badgers in the late 80's and early 90's.

Johnny is a senior and was the first runner to cross the finish line this past weekend with a 5K time of 16:24. His top finish helped the Panthers take home top honors.

His younger sister, Maddie, a sophomore, is already competing in her second season for the varsity.

On Saturday, she finished in second place out of 51 runners. Her team also finished in second place, just three points behind Wausau West.

The siblings said their parents influence on the sport and their close relationship fuels each other every day.