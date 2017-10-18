Business owner walked in on burglar - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Business owner walked in on burglar

Posted:
By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
LINCOLN COUNTY (WAOW) -

The owner of Tanglewood bar in Lincoln County walked in on someone breaking in. He said he arrived at the bar and a man ran out of the front door. 

There was a broken window, a bike, a bag and a backpack left behind. The bag contained bottles of alcohol and change from the bar. The backpack contained the identification of Christopher Sanders and papers from Marathon County Jail. 

Officials saw Sanders' bike outside of Fischer's bar. Police went in and asked him if he was Christopher Sanders. He said he was.

Sanders was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal damage to property. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.