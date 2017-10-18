Business owner walked in on burglar

The owner of Tanglewood bar in Lincoln County walked in on someone breaking in. He said he arrived at the bar and a man ran out of the front door.

There was a broken window, a bike, a bag and a backpack left behind. The bag contained bottles of alcohol and change from the bar. The backpack contained the identification of Christopher Sanders and papers from Marathon County Jail.

Officials saw Sanders' bike outside of Fischer's bar. Police went in and asked him if he was Christopher Sanders. He said he was.

Sanders was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal damage to property.