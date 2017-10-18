Lawmakers weigh in on medical marijuana legalization

Wisconsin lawmakers advocated medical marijuana legalization at the Marathon County Library on Wednesday.

Jon Erpenbach, a democratic state senator, is promoting Senate Bill 38 and Assembly Bill 75.

If passed, the bills would allow people access to medical marijuana under limited conditions, including specific, serious, and debilitating conditions. They would need physician approval.

A veteran at the meeting said he was prescribed opioids for his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder but they are unhealthy, so he prefers marijuana.

Republican opposition is concerned that the bill could lead to legislation legalizing recreational marijuana.

Democrats said the drug is vital to people with serious illnesses.

The bill still needs to be debated and voted on.