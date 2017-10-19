Trump rejects claims he was disrespectful to grieving family - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump rejects claims he was disrespectful to grieving family

Posted:

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JENNIFER KAY
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) -- President Donald Trump is rejecting claims he was disrespectful to the grieving family of a slain soldier. But the firestorm he ignited over his assertions of empathy for American service members spread into a third contentious day.

After one slain soldier's father accused the president of going back on a promise to send a check for $25,000, the White House said the money had been sent.

Chief of Staff John Kelly, a retired Marine general whose son was killed in Afghanistan, was left angry and frustrated at the way the issue has become politicized.

The aunt of an Army sergeant killed in Niger says Trump showed "disrespect" to the soldier's loved ones as he telephoned them to extend condolences.

