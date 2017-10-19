Authorities: Milwaukee kidnap suspect arrested in Indiana put knife to girl's throat

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee kidnapping suspect was taken into custody in Indiana early Wednesday morning after a three-state chase and after he put a knife to a 2-year-old girl's throat, authorities said.

South Milwaukee police said that Kenneth Brown, the non-custodial parent of 2-year-old Kendra Faith Brown, took her from her home at about 7 p.m. Tuesday and drove off in a 2011 Nissan Quest mini-van that he stole from the residence.

The van had Wisconsin license plates of 562-TDH, police said.

Brown was spotted in Watseka, Illinois where he told a person at Walmart he kidnapped a girl and stole a car. That person called police and Brown fled, crossing into Indiana, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

At one point, Brown tried to pass off the girl to another driver, but that driver refused.

After a chase, Brown was stopped after a crash with a police squad car. Police surrounded the vehicle, but Brown refused to surrender and held a knife to the young girl’s throat, threatening to harm her.

Brown was ultimately taken into custody after being shocked with an officer's stun gun. Police said he slashed his own neck and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Kendra Faith Brown suffered a few scratches but was said to be in good condition.