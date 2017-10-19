"I'm going!" UWM superfan, Panthers manager receives invite to World Special Olympics

Michael Poll is well-known around Milwaukee and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus. He spends hours on the court, field and sidelines, his cognitive disabilities unmatched by his love of life, sport and people.

The 42-year-old recently received an invitation to the play basketball during next year's World Special Olympics in Seattle.

His reaction to the news, captured on a home video, was priceless.

"It's a dream come true," said Poll. "The last world games I went to was in 1995."

His parents said they couldn't be more proud.

"Every day is a great day," said his father, Larry. "When he's happy, that's Michael."

The UWM women's basketball team gave Poll a handmade card and a new pair of basketball shoes so he can get ready for the games.