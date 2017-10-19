Roundy's recalls more than 16,000 pounds of chili, soup due to possible contamination

More than 16,000 pounds of chili and soup products are included in a Roundy's Supermarkets recall because they may contain foreign matter.

The recall of Ready-to-Eat chili and soup items was announced Tuesday.

The following products are subject to recall:

24-lb. boxes containing six 4-lb. bags of “Meat and Bean Soup in Tomato Base” with lot code 354191-2767.

24-lb. boxes containing six 4-lb. bags of “Santa Fe Style Turkey and White Chicken Chili with Beans” with lot code 354464-2767.

They were packaged on Oct. 3 with a "sell by” date of Dec. 2.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 33997” or “P-33997” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin. The products are sold to retail stores to be prepared for sale to consumers in the soup bar area.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.