Granton man, 33, pleads not guilty to meth raid charges

NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - A 33-year-old Granton man pleaded not guilty Thursday to nine mostly drug-related charges following a home raid where a methamphetamine lab was found in the basement, according to online Clark County court records.

Among the charges Jonathan Tuggle faces is three counts of third-degree recklessly endangering safety in having three children in the rural Granton home where prosecutors say a drug house was being operated.

Tuggle's wife, 37-year-old Elizabeth Tuggle, was also arrested in the June 28 raid and she faces similar charges. She has yet to have a preliminary hearing, court records said.

The sheriff's department said two children, ages 8 and 11, were removed from the home during the raid and a third child was not home at the time.