Area trick-or-treat times 2017

Halloween is almost here! Newsline 9 has compiled a list of the trick-or-treating hours for many of the communities in the viewing area.

Adams – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Antigo – Saturday, Oct. 28 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Amherst: Sunday, Oct. 29 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Athens – Sunday, Oct. 39 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Almond: Friday, Oct. 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Birnamwood – Tuesday, Oct. 31 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Town of Hull – Tuesday, Oct. 31st 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Junction City – Sunday Oct. 29 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kronenwetter – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Marathon -- Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Medford – Sunday, Oct. 29 following Harvest Day Parade, 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Merrill – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Mosinee – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Nekoosa: Tuesday, Oct. 31 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Plover – Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Pittsville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Rib Mountain – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Rosholt – Monday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Rothschild: Tuesday, Oct. 31 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Rudolph – Tuesday, Oct. 31 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Schofield – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Stevens Point – Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Town of Stockton – Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Vesper – Tuesday, Oct. 31 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Wausau – Tuesday, Oct. 31 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Weston – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Whiting – Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

For additions to our list, please email jbraun@waow.com.