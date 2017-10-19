Area trick-or-treat times 2017

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
Halloween is almost here! Newsline 9 has compiled a list of the trick-or-treating hours for many of the communities in the viewing area.
Adams – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Antigo – Saturday, Oct. 28 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Amherst: Sunday, Oct. 29 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Athens – Sunday, Oct. 39 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Almond: Friday, Oct. 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Birnamwood – Tuesday, Oct. 31 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Town of Hull – Tuesday, Oct. 31st 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Junction City – Sunday Oct. 29 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Kronenwetter – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Marathon -- Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Medford – Sunday, Oct. 29 following Harvest Day Parade, 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Merrill – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Mosinee – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Nekoosa: Tuesday, Oct. 31 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Plover – Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Pittsville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 5:30 – 8 p.m.
Rib Mountain – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Rosholt – Monday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Rothschild: Tuesday, Oct. 31 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Rudolph – Tuesday, Oct. 31 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Schofield – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Stevens Point – Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Town of Stockton – Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Vesper – Tuesday, Oct. 31 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Wausau – Tuesday, Oct. 31 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Weston – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Whiting – Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
For additions to our list, please email jbraun@waow.com.