Antigo man put on three years probation for threat and racial slurs

ANTIGO (WAOW) - A 22-year-old Antigo man was sentenced to three years probation Thursday for threatening to kill police in comments on Facebook and walking into two Roman Catholic churches and yelling racial slur, according to online Langlade County court records.

Jacob Rydberg pleaded guilty to one felony - making a terrorist threat - and four misdemeanors in two cases that involved incidents in November and March. Prosecutors dropped three felonies in the plea bargain, court records said.

Rydberg was given credit for 219 days already spent in jail. His probation requires 100 hours of community service and a psychological evaluation, court record said.

According to criminal complaints:

Rydberg told investigators he went into St. Mary and Hyacinth Catholic Church and St. John's Catholic Church during separate Saturday night services and yelled racial slurs using the word n-----.

He told police that between the incidents he bought some spray paint and vandalized two walls of Liberty Baptist Church with a racial slur and profanity.

On his Facebook page, Rydberg ranted about police, writing "There are ways to kill a pig and never get caught, ya know. If I could kill a cop, I'd do it, I'd do it right now....I wouldn't be mean about it; I'd just stick a gun up his head and blow his brains down his throat."

Rydberg had received a ticket from an Antigo police officer, citing him for operating while suspended.



